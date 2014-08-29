RHP Michael Mariot, who had been on the disabled list with Triple-A Omaha with a right hamstring injury, was put on the 60-day DL. The move was made to make a 40-man roster available for INF Jayson Nix.

RHP Liam Hendricks retired the first 14 batters he faced and limited the Twins to one run on four hits over seven innings in his Royals’ debut Wednesday in a spot start. He was optioned Thursday to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but will be brought back Tuesday after the Naturals’ season ends. He will be used out of the bullpen in September. “The kid comes in, got good stuff, throws strikes and he’s not scared,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

LHP Scott Downs was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He had been out with a stiff neck. He has not pitched since Aug.2.

INF Jayson Nix was acquired off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. Nix, who will likely join the club Saturday, hit .133 with one home run and three RBIs in 34 games this season with the Philadelphia Phillies and Pirates. He also hit .272 in 55 games with Durham, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate. “We got another guy for depth in the infield,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We really love the job that Christian Colon has done, but going into September, we felt we needed another infielder for depth.”

LF Alex Gordon homered in the seventh for his eighth home run in August. It is the most home runs by a Royal in August since DH Chili Davis hit 12 in August, 1997. Gordon is hitting .343 with runners in scoring position, which ranks fourth in the American League.