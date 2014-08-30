RHP Louis Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 2-1 with seven saves and a 3.86 ERA in 28 games with Omaha, striking out 53 in 39 2/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 7.15 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season with Kansas City after pitching a scoreless inning Friday in the 6-1 loss to the Indians.

LHP Bruce Chen began the season in the Royals’ rotation, but was designated for assignment Friday. Chen had been used sparingly out of the bullpen after a stint on the 60-day disabled list with a back injury. He led the Royals in victories in three consecutive seasons, 2010-12, but was primarily a starter those seasons. One day after giving up six runs on five hits and two walks in the 10th inning against Minnesota, the Royals cut ties with Chen.

RHP James Shields, who starts Saturday, is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA in 12 home starts this season. He has won his past three starts against the Indians, holding them to four earned runs over 20 innings.

3B Mike Moustakas hit six of 15 home runs this season against the Indians. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and hit by a pitch in four plate-appearances Friday. “I know Moustakas has hurt us a lot,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “ Sometimes it’s just timing, the guy is hot when you play a certain team. It seems there’s one guy on each team that gives you fits. Moustakas, every time we make a mistake he kills us.”

SS Alcides Escobar went 4-for-5 and drove in the only Kansas City run. It was Escobar’s fourth career four-hit game, matching his career high.