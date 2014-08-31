FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
September 1, 2014

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Jarrod Dyson stole his 30th base in the eighth inning. He has swiped 30 or more bases for three straight seasons, the first Royal to accomplish that since Carlos Beltran from 2001-03.

2B Omar Infante returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous four games with right shoulder inflammation. Manager Ned Yost waited until Infante made some throws during infield practice before posting the lineup. “It’s (inflammation) never going to subside,” Yost said. “He’s probably at about 80 percent right now, which is good enough to play. We’re going to try to get him to a spot where he is somewhere between of 90 (percent) and you know. This is obviously something that is going to be there.” Infante singled in his first at-bat and went 2-for-5.

DH/OF Josh Willingham was unavailable Saturday. Manager Ned Yost said he showed up with a bad back that the training staff worked on during the game. He said Willingham tried to take some swings in the cage in the sixth, but was a no-go.

1B Eric Hosmer went 2-for-6 with two RBIs, including a walk-off run producing single with two runs in the ninth in a 10-9 Omaha victory over Colorado Springs in his first minor league rehab game Saturday. Hosmer is on the disabled list with a fractured right hand. Manager Ned Yost said Hosmer would need 15-20 at-bats to get his timing back before returning.

