LHP Danny Duffy threw 114 pitches in 6 2/3 innings Sunday against the Indians. That is the most pitches he threw in a game since tossing 119 on Sept. 6, 2011, at Oakland. Duffy had Tommy John surgery after making just six starts in 2012. He limited the Indians to two runs (one earned) on five hits Sunday.

RHP Yordano Ventura returns to the mound Monday after missing his previous start with a sore back. Ventura has already thrown 145 2/3 innings this season. His career high is 150 innings, set last season.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, the Royals’ first-round pick in the June draft, will be among the team’s September call-ups. He has thrown only 27 innings in the minors, going 0-4 with a 1.33 ERA with four walks and 26 strikeouts in a combined 13 games (five starts) for high Class A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

2B Omar Infante, who sat out the previous five days due to right shoulder inflammation, was back in the lineup Sunday. He went 1-for-4 in the game that was suspended and will be completed Sept. 22.

DH/OF Josh Willingham was held out of the lineup Sunday due to a bad back. The Royals hope he will be able to return Tuesday, when they face Rangers LHP Derek Holland.

OF Terrance Gore will join the Royals on Tuesday as a pinch-running weapon. Gore has stolen 47 bases in 54 attempts this year and has been described as having Billy Hamilton-type speed. Gore’s offense is lagging, though: He hit a combined .221/.289/.257 with no homers and 15 RBIs in 106 games this season for high Class A Wilmington and Triple-A Omaha.

LF Alex Gordon hit his 18th home run to tie the game in the ninth inning. A dozen of Gordon’s homers either tied the game or gave the Royals a lead. He is 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the suspended game that will be completed Sept. 22.