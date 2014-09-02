OF Lane Adams, who turned down a basketball scholarship to Missouri State to sign with the Royals, was recalled. Adams hit .269 with 11 home runs with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Adams made his big league debut in the eight as a pinch runner for DH Raul Ibanez, who walked.

LHP Chris Dwyer and RHP Blake Wood were designated for assignment to make room for September call-ups. In 2.1 innings this season, Dwyer gave up four runs for a 15.43 ERA. Wood last pitched for the Royals in April. In seven games, he has a 7.11 ERA.

RHP Casey Coleman was summoned from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA and three saves. It is his third stint this season with Kansas City.

C Francisco Pena, who hit 27 home runs with 61 RBIs for Triple-A Omaha, was recalled. He will be the Royals’ third catcher behind Salvador Perez and Erik Kratz. He is the youngest son of former Royals manager Tony Pena. His brother, Tony Pena Jr., is a former Royals shortstop.

RF Carlos Peguero, who hit 15 home runs in August with Triple-A Omaha, was promoted Monday and made his Royals debut. “He’s got good power,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “And that’s why we put him in there. We don’t want him sitting around and getting cooled off.” Peguero doubled and scored in the fourth. Peguero hit 30 home runs with the Storm Chasers.

INF Johnny Giavotella was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he hit .308 with 33 doubles. Giavotella went 6-for-34 with a home run and five RBIs in 10 games this season with Kansas City.

LHP Brandon Finnegan had his contract selected from Northwest Arkansas. He was 0-4 with a 1.33 ERA this season in the minors in only 27 innings with four walks and 26 strikeouts in a combined 13 games (five starts) for high Class A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

1B Eric Hosmer came off the disabled list and was in the lineup. He went 1-for-4 in the Royals’ 4-3 win over the Rangers. Hosmer was out since Aug. 1 with a broken bone in his right hand.