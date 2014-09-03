RHP Aaron Crow was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two appearances after being optioned last week. Crow was needed immediately, earning a save in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers, giving up a single and striking out one in the ninth.

INF Christian Colon was recalled Tuesday, but suffered a fractured right middle finger while starting at third base in his first game back. Colon hit .302 in 20 games with Kansas City, but will probably miss the remainder of the season.

RHP Liam Hendriks was recalled from the minors. Hendriks made a spot start Wednesday against the Twins, allowing a run and four hits over seven innings. He will be used as a longer reliever in September. Hendriks went a combined 12-2 this season in Triple-A.

OF Terrance Gore, who was called up from the minors, made his major league debut in the eighth as a pinch runner. Gore stole 47 bases in 54 attempts this season with Triple-A Omaha and Class A Wilmington. He has 168 stolen bases with 17 caught stealing in his minor league career. Royals manager Ned Yost called Gore a “weapon” as a pinch runner. One opposing scout called Gore “the fastest player in baseball.” He was used as a pinch runner in the eighth.