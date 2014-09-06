LHP Danny Duffy will make his 23rd start Saturday afternoon in New York and is third in the American League in earned-run average behind Chris Sale and Felix Hernandez. Duffy last pitched in Sunday’s suspended game against the Cleveland Indians, when he allowed one earned run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. His opponents’ batting average is .201, third in the American League but would be the lowest by a Royals lefty if Duffy keeps it going. The previous mark was .223 by LHP Larry Gura in 1981. Duffy has faced the Yankees three times at Kansas City, allowing 13 runs and 14 innings. He faced New York on June 7 and allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Greg Holland was held out of Friday’s game with tightness in his triceps. The Royals said it was not serious and for precautionary reasons. Holland is tied with Atlanta’s Craig Kimbrel for the major league lead with 42 saves. He has converted 16 straight saves.

LHP Bruce Chen was released by the Royals Friday as the team announced the move on their twitter account. Chen spent the last six seasons with the Royals and he was 2-4 with a 7.45 ERA in 48 1/3 innings this season.

DH/OF Josh Willingham missed his sixth straight game with a sore back. Willingham has not played since Aug. 29 and had one hit in his previous 11 at-bats before getting injured.

RHP James Shields reached 200 innings for the eighth straight year by allowing three hits in 8 1/3 innings. He improved to 10-16 lifetime against the Yankees and 5-1 against teams from the American League East this season.

RHP Wade Davis converted his first save and also extended his league-leading scoreless streak to 28 2/3 innings. He has not allowed a run since June 25 and leads the majors with a 0.72 ERA.