LHP Danny Duffy left his 23rd start after throwing one pitch on Saturday. The Royals said he left the game due to soreness in his left shoulder. Duffy will be sent back for an MRI and will miss at least one start. ”He just had some shoulder tightness in the front, I do not know, he warmed up ok, did not say anything and went out and threw the first pitch.“ Manager Ned Yost said. ”Felt something, he did not feel like a pop or something it was just real tight, a little bit sore, said, ‘I am not pushing it from that point.’ He said ‘I could try to throw some more’ and I said ‘No, no if it is real tight.’

RHP Greg Holland was held out of a second straight game with mild soreness in his triceps. Holland has converted 16 straight saves and 42 overall but the injury is not considered serious.

RHP Yordano Ventura is third among MLB rookies in wins and will look to win his third straight win Sunday against the Yankees. Ventura’s last two starts have been against the Texas Rangers and he allowed three earned runs and nine hits while striking out in 13 1/3 innings. Ventura has made seven straight quality starts and is the first Kansas City rookie to do so since Kevin Appier made eight in a row in 1990. Ventura also leads the majors with 18 quality starts and if he gets two more, he will match Bob Johnson’s rookie record set in 1970.

LHP Brendan Finnegan made his major league debut when he pitched two scoreless innings. He was Kansas City’s top draft choice in June out of TCU and before getting promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Finnegan had 13 professional outings over 27 combined innings.

OF/DH Josh Willingham had one hit in 11 at-bats before suffering a sore back on Aug. 29. He returned from the six-game absence and was 1-for-4.