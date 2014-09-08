LHP Danny Duffy was slated for an MRI in Kansas City after leaving Saturday’s start following his first pitch with left shoulder soreness. He is expected to miss at least one start and manager Ned Yost thought that it could be triceps tightness.

RHP Greg Holland was held out due to tightness triceps. He threw before Sunday’s game and could be available Monday in Detroit.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will be attempting to win his fifth straight road start Monday night when the Royals open a three-game series in Detroit. Guthrie has a 2.10 ERA in that span and has limited opponents to a .190 average. Overall Guthrie is 6-4 with a 3.84 ERA in road games and that includes a win in Detroit on June 18 that marked his first victory there in four years. Guthrie last pitched Tuesday against the Texas Rangers and did not get a decision after allowing one run and eight hits in seven innings of a 2-1 victory.

DH Billy Butler had Sunday off. He is hitting .270 but is in a 1-for-19 slump.

RHP Wade Davis turned 29 and celebrated by getting his second career save. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 29 2/3 innings and has a 0.17 ERA since April 26.