LHP Danny Duffy has “rotator cuff inflammation,” manager Ned Yost reported Monday, and “will be examined again in three days. We’ll see where we’re at then.” Yost said the Royals are hopeful Duffy will miss just one start before returning to the rotation. He threw just one pitch Saturday in New York before coming out of the game.

RHP Greg Holland, who has not pitched since Sept. 2 due to a sore right triceps muscle, threw a short bullpen session Monday. Manager Ned Yost said he would not have used Holland against Detroit in the late-afternoon game. “We’ll wait and see how he feels,” Yost said. “I‘m hopeful about Tuesday night.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie has been on the receiving end of two of the three eight-hit innings Detroit has had this year. Guthrie was on the mound July 10 in Kansas City when Detroit had an eight-hit inning and he was on the hill Monday at Comerica Park when the Tigers laced him for eight hits in a six-run inning. “He started the game out good,” manager Ned Yost said. “He should have been out of the (two-run) second. We didn’t make a play. It wasn’t one of our better defensive games. We were one pitch from getting out of the third inning several times. They found a lot of holes.” His 2 2/3 inning start was his shortest of the season.

DH Billy Butler didn’t get a hit off Detroit starter RHP Justin Verlander for one of the few times in his career. Butler entered the game hitting .430 off Verlander (34-for-79) but was 0-for-3 against him Monday. “I don’t know whether I‘m more excited about winning my 150th game,” Verlander said, “or holding Butler and (Salvador) Perez hitless.”

CF Lorenzo Cain was credited with an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning Monday. His fly ball to deep right center landed in right fielder Torii Hunter’s glove but ball and glove were dislodged when center fielder Don Kelly of the Tigers ran into his teammate. Kelly at first checked the glove but then went to retrieve the ball, which rolled close to the wall. It was the first inside-the-park home run by a Royal since OF David DeJesus on April 23, 2010 against Minnesota. It was the 95th such home run in Kansas City history.