RHP Greg Holland threw another bullpen session Tuesday but manager Ned Yost is being coy about when his closer might be able to return to game action. “He threw again (Tuesday) and still felt a little twinge in his slider,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s getting real close. I wasn’t going to use him (Tuesday).”

2B Omar Infante entered Tuesday’s game 3-for-16 on Kansas City’s road trip but manager Ned Yost has no intention of replacing him in the starting lineup. “He’s the guy,” Yost said. “We don’t have anybody who is tearing the cover off the ball right now. Omar has a nice short stroke, he’s been in the big leagues for 10 years, he’s capable of getting you four hits on any given night. You don’t go fiddling with your lineup at this time of the year.” Infante broke out of his slump with singles in each of his last three at-bats.

DH Josh Willingham edged out DH Billy Butler to earn the right to hit Tuesday night against Detroit RHP Max Scherzer. “That’s the toughest decision every day,” manager Ned Yost said, “whether to (DH) (Carlos) Peguero, (Josh) Willingham or Billy (Butler).” Butler entered hitting .264 off Scherzer but with no home runs. Willingham was at .250 but with two home runs. Both had three RBIs. Pegeuro was 0-for-3 against Scherzer. “Josh is a veteran who’s had some success off Scherzer,” Yost said. Willingham singled off Scherzer in the second and walked in the fourth but didn’t get a hit after that.

LHP Jason Vargas gave up a pair of home runs worth three runs to Detroit on Tuesday night to take the loss. “In the first two innings, he was struggling,” manager Ned Yost said. “In the third inning, he really got locked in well.” Tigers LF J.D. Martinez nicked him for his 20th home run with one out and nobody on in the fifth. “He tried two times to get it in on Martinez,” Yost said, “but he didn’t get the second one in there far enough.”

3B Mike Moustakas had a single plus a double Tuesday night and is warming up at the plate at the right time. Moustakas now has hit safely in four straight games and seven of his last nine. That still leaves him at .209 for the season though.