RHP Greg Holland could return to action this weekend at Boston. He’s been out since early in the month with a right triceps strain but has been improving gradually. He threw in the batting cages Wednesday and manager Ned Yost reported “he felt fine. He’s up to the point where I said, if he didn’t feel anything in his arm, then I’d give him one more day. We’ll see about Thursday.”

RHP Kelvin Herrera worked a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday night. He has thrown 29 2/3 scoreless innings in a row. Herrara throws up to 99 mph with a nice offspeed balance pitch.

DH Josh Willingham earned the start Wednesday night and had two singles, one of which came off Tigers starter RHP Rick Porcello. Willingham took a .381 lifetime batting average off Porcello into the game.

DH Billy Butler did not play Wednesday night, having gone 0-for-7 on Kansas City’s trip. Butler has a .340 career batting average against Detroit starter RHP Rick Porcello.

RHP Luke Hochevar did his first throwing Wednesday since undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 17. “It felt awesome, my first couple of throws, just because I hadn’t thrown for a while. But overall it felt good,” Hochevar said. “Typically getting loose is a little cranky, but it felt awesome. Hopefully that continues.” Hochevar had two sessions of 25 throws from about 45 feet. “It was awesome. I was fired up. It was like I was getting ready for a game,” Hochevar said. He hurt his arm March 3 in an exhibition game.

RHP James Shields earned his 14th victory Wednesday night with seven innings of two-hit ball in Kansas City’s 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. “You don’t earn the nickname ‘Big Game James’ for nothing,” manager Ned Yost said. “This was a very big game for us.” Shields gave up a leadoff single to Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler, picked him off, then retired 18 in a row. “This was a big series,” said Shields, whose Royals had lost the first two before capturing the third. “We didn’t want to get swept. This was a big game for us.”

RHP Wade Davis filled in for injured closer RHP Greg Holland again Wednesday night. Davis earned his third save of the season for a 1-2-3 ninth that included two strikeouts. Davis now has 30 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, a club record and the longest in the majors at this time.

CF/RF Lorenzo Cain got a little riled by Detroit RHP Al Alburquerque’s fist-pumping and yelling Wednesday night after he struck out 3B Mike Moustakas to end the eighth inning. “I was on deck when he struck out Moustakas and did that fist-pumping,” Cain said. “I wanted to prove myself in my next at-bat -- and I did. I tripled. I know it’s an emotional game; I understand the emotion side of it.” Cain tripled leading off the ninth and scored on a sacrifice fly. Cain’s RBI single in the fourth scored the Royals’ second run.