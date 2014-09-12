LHP Danny Duffy, whose turn in the rotation was skipped Thursday due to a sore shoulder, saw the team physician. Manager Ned Yost said Duffy is feeling better, but Duffy was still awaiting word on when he can resume a throwing program.

LHP Chris Dwyer and RHP Blake Wood, designated for assignment Sept. 1, were outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. In 2 1/3 innings this season, Dwyer gave up four runs for a 15.43 ERA. Wood last pitched for the Royals in April. In seven games, he had a 7.11 ERA.

RHP Greg Holland (right triceps tightness) played catch Thursday, and he should be able to return to action this weekend. He has not pitched since Sept. 3.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who starts Friday, will be going for his eighth straight start, which would tie Kevin Appier’s rookie club record sent in 1990. Ventura tops all major league rookies with 19 quality starts. He turned in quality starts in each of his past seven outings.

LHP Brandon Finnegan retired Boston DH David Ortiz on a ground ball to first base and struck out LF Yoenis Cespedes, the only two batters he faced, to end the seventh. Finnegan retired all eight batters he has faced, with seven of the eight having All-Star appearances on their resumes: Derek Jeter, Carlos Beltran, Mark Teixeira, Jacoby Ellsbury, Martin Prado, Cespedes and Ortiz.

RHP Liam Hendriks lasted only 2 1/3 innings before being pulled. He gave up three runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter, throwing 65 pitches before departing. “For me, anytime you leave before six or seven, it’s frustrating,” Hendriks said. “You didn’t do your job.”

LF Alex Gordon is mired in an 0-for-16 slump to drop his average to .269, although manager Ned Yost continues to bat him third. Gordon, who struck out twice in four at-bats Thursday, is 1-for-11 with one RBI in his past seven games, but he drew seven walks in that span.

