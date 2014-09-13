RHP Greg Holland, who had not pitched since logging a save Sept. 3 against the Rangers because of right triceps tightness, threw a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Red Sox, striking out three and walking one. “Holly got his fastball up to 95, good slider, good command, three punch outs. I‘m happy to see that,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts Saturday, is 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA against the Red Sox. He has not defeated the Red Sox since Sept. 19, 2011, while with the Orioles at Fenway Park. Guthrie is 0-1 in three starts against the Red Sox while with the Royals.

DH Josh Willingham injured his groin in his final at-bat and unable to play on Friday. “We’re looking at probably a couple of days before we can get him to having him back as a pinch hitter,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

LF Alex Gordon is in a 0-for-19 and 1-for-25 skid. Gordon’s average has dropped .267.