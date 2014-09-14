LHP Danny Duffy is scheduled to throw off the mound Sunday. Duffy, who missed his start Thursday with a sore shoulder, could return to the rotation Tuesday if he has no setback.

OF Nori Aoki started at DH for the fifth time this season and hit in the second slot for the first time. “He’s been swinging the bat really well, as well as anybody we’ve got right now,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’re looking for offense.” Aoki went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run.

DH Billy Butler, who is hitting .069, 2-for-29, since Aug. 29, was not in the lineup. “I’ve only got nine spots” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “If I had 10, I’d use Billy. Billy had some good at-bats (Friday), I was glad to see that. He’s still one for his last 27.”

RF Lorenzo Cain batted third for the first time this season. “More like a triple take, a quadruple take,” Cain said when he saw the lineup. Cain has mainly batted in the lower part of the order this season: 19 games hitting eighth, 35 games hitting seventh and 20 games hitting sixth. He doubled and scored two runs.