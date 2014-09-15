FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 16, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy (sore shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday. How he feels Monday will determine whether he will start Tuesday against the White Sox.

LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-4, including a double in the eighth. It was Gordon’s 214 double, tying OF Willie Wilson for seventh on the Royals’ all-time chart.

LHP Jason Vargas matched his season high with eight strikeouts, two shy of his career best, but took the loss, charged with five runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. “Successful at some points and not successful in others,” Vargas summed up his outing.

RHP James Shields enters his Monday start against the White Sox with a consecutive scoreless streak of 18 1/3 innings, the longest of his career. Shields, a double-figure winner in eight straight seasons, is 6-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 20 games against the White Sox. He is 3-2 with a 2.10 ERA in nine starts as a Royal against the White Sox.

1B Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer in the second inning. That was the first Royals’ home run with more than one runner on base since Nori Aoki’s grand slam on Aug. 5 at Arizona.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.