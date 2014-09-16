LHP Danny Duffy will miss another start. Duffy, who has been nursing a sore shoulder, will throw a four-inning simulated game, about 50 pitches, on Tuesday. If he has no problems, manager Ned Yost plans to reinsert him back into the rotation, starting him Monday at Cleveland. “What that does is it just makes sure that Danny is both physically and mentally ready for his next start,” Yost said. “He threw twice playing catch. He threw one bullpen session, where he threw 20 pitches and turned the last four or five pitches loose, pretty good velocity on his fastball. He was rusty on his slider. There is a lot of unknowns we think going into this game tomorrow.” Duffy had hoped to start Tuesday, but Yost opted to delay hit return to the rotation. “He feels good,” Yost said. “That’s a good thing.”

RF Nori Aoki went 4-for-4 with a walk. It was his third four-hit game, the previous being Sept. 20, 2013 against the Cardinals while with the Brewers. Two of Aoki’s hits Monday never left the infield. He has 101 career infield hits, the most on the majors since 2012.

RHP Liam Hendriks will make another spot start Tuesday against the White Sox. He failed to make it out of the third inning in losing his previous start to the Red Sox.

DH Billy Butler, who played in only one of the four games against the Red Sox, was back in the lineup Monday night, but went 0-for-3 with a walk. He went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and is in a 1-for-30 slump. “You’re going put the hottest guys you’ve got in the lineup to try to create some offense,” Royals manager Ned Yost said before the 4-3 victory over the Red Sox. “You want to try to make sure you get the guys that are the hottest in that lineup every single day. Hopefully, Billy goes out and has some good at-bats and gets some hits and we can move forward.”