OF Nori Aoki went 2-for-3 for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He is 13-for-16, .813, in that span.

DH Billy Butler, who entered the game with a .415 batting average off Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, flied out to shallow right while swinging on a 3-0 count in the second inning with runners on second and third base with one out. “It definitely would have helped to get back into the game at that point. I think it would have been 4-to-2,” Royals manager Ned Yost said if Butler could have managed a hit. “Yeah, I gave him the greenlight, down by four. The guy’s got 40 hits (actually 32) off of Verlander. We’re trying to get back in the game. That’s probably going to be the best pitch he going to see in the at-bat. It was a great pitch to hit, but he didn’t get the bat-head on it.”

LHP Jason Vargas has surrendered 12 runs and 20 hits in 8 1/3 innings in two starts, both losses, to the Tigers this season at Kauffman Stadium. “Fact of matter is they were hitting good pitches and I was leaving pitches up in the zone,” Vargas said. “I just wasn’t able to put us in the right direction.”

RHP James Shields, who is known as Big Game James, will start the second game of this series. He won Sept. 10 at Detroit, allowing two hits in seven scoreless innings. Shields will be making his club-leading 33rd start.

OF Mike Moustakas batted ninth for the first time this season. He became the 10th position player to hit in the ninth hole, plus Royals pitchers hit there in 10 road interleague games. Moustakas beat the shift in the sixth inning with an opposite-field single.