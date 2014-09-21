CF Jarrod Dyson snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a third inning single. Dyson ended up with three hits, matching his career high.

RF Nori Aoki put down sacrifice bunts in the first and third innings. The last Royal to have two sacrifice bunts in a game was 2B Chris Getz on July 27, 2017 against the Chicago White Sox.

RHP James Shields took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Shields finished with a 4-6 record and a 3.51 ERA in 15 home starts this season.

3B Mike Moustakas stole his first base of the season in the seventh inning. Moustakas’ previous steal was exactly a year ago -- Sept. 20, 2010 against the Rangers.

SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with his 32nd double, the most by a Royals shortstop since Joe Offerman’s 33 in 1996. He matched his career high with four hits, the fifth time he’s done that, and the second this season.

