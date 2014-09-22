LHP Tim Collins, recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, threw a scoreless inning against the Tigers that night. Collins lowered his season ERA to 3.93 in his 19th major league appearance of the year.

RF Nori Aoki established a career high with his fifth triple of the season. He is hitting .435, 20-for-46, with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie hit 3B Nick Castellanos with a pitch in the second inning. Guthrie is tied for the American League-lead with 14 hit batters. He is four innings shy of 200 innings for the second straight year and the fifth time in his career.

LF Alex Gordon snapped an 0-for-14 with a seventh inning RBI-double. Gordon is only 12-for-74 in 22 games since Aug. 29 with five extra-base hits. Manager Ned Yost dropped him to sixth in the batting order for the first time this season.

3B Mike Moustakas gifted the Tigers with a run in the fourth with a fielding error. Moustakas committed six errors in the past 12 games. He has made five errors in 18 games against the Tigers this season.

SS Alcides Escobar began the second with his 33rd double. Kurt Stillwell holds the club record for a shortstop with 35 two-baggers in 1990.