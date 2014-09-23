LHP Danny Duffy couldn’t have pitched much better Monday in his first start since Sept. 6. Duffy, who missed two starts with a sore shoulder, pitched six scoreless innings on Monday to lead the Royals to a 2-0 win over Cleveland. “He was a little rusty with his command (in the first inning) but his stuff was phenomenal,” manager Ned Yost said. “He had the bases loaded with nobody out and pitched through it and really never got in too much of a jam after that.”

SS Alcides Escobar had a single in four at-bats Monday. Escobar has 33 doubles. That’s two shy of the club record for doubles by a shortstop, which is 35, set by Kurt Stillwell in 1990.

RHP Wade Davis pitched a scoreless eighth inning Monday, during which he struck out C Yan Gomes. That was Davis’ 104th strikeout of the season. That broke the Royals record for most strikeouts by a relief pitcher, which was 103 and had been shared by Jim York (1971) and Greg Holland (2013).