Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
September 25, 2014

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yordano Ventura impressed everyone Tuesday in his 7-1 win over Cleveland. Ventura pitched seven scoreless innings as he improved his record vs. Cleveland this year to 3-0. “He’s a special guy. He has all the makings of being a high level upper tier pitcher in the American League,” said Royals manager Ned Yost.

LHP Scott Downs pitched one inning and gave up an unearned run against Cleveland on Tuesday. The Indians are one of Downs’ favorite opponents. He has a career 1.59 ERA vs. the Indians, while holding Cleveland hitters to a .182 batting average (26-for-143).

LF Alex Gordon had a welcome two-hit night Tuesday. Gordon came into the game hitting .149 in the month of September (10-for-67). However, he still leads the team in home runs (19) and RBIs (73).

LHP Jason Vargas will be on the mound Wednesday night as the Royals attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Indians in Cleveland. Vargas has had a feast-or-famine kind of season. He has a 1.14 ERA in his 11 wins and a 6.96 ERA in his 10 losses.

