OF Nori Aoki has flourished since being moved to the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Although he was 1-for-5 on Wednesday, in 11 games hitting No. 2, Aoki is hitting .452 (19-for-42).

LF Alex Gordon threw out C Roberto Perez at second base when Perez attempted to stretch a single in the fourth inning Wednesday. That was Gordon’s 62nd assist since becoming a full-time outfielder in 2011. That’s the most assists by an outfielder in the majors over that span.

LHP Jason Vargas was removed after four innings and 81 pitches. “I felt like he was grinding all night long,” manager Ned Yost said. In his last three starts, Vargas has allowed 18 runs over 18 innings.

RHP James Shields will be on the mound as the Royals open a crucial four-game series with the White Sox in Chicago on Thursday. Shields is the American League’s top winner on the road this season. In 18 road starts he is 10-2 with a 2.89 ERA. Since the start of the 2013 season Shields’ record on the road is 20-5 with a 2.48 ERA.