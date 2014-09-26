INF Christian Colon flew to Arizona on Wednesday to test his right middle finger by playing in instructional league games, but the Royals said Thursday he hadn’t played yet and had no report Thursday to offer. Colon was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 7 with a fractured right middle finger. If healthy enough to return, he is eligible to play in the postseason should the Royals clinch a spot, likely coming off the bench.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will take the mound for the Royals on Friday for the second game of a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox to conclude the regular season. Guthrie is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA in 25 appearances (23 starts) lifetime against the White Sox, including 6-3 with a 2.67 ERA and nine quality starts as a Royal. Guthrie is 2-1 against the White Sox this season, taking a loss in his most recent outing July 21 at U.S. Cellular Field. He needs 4 1/3 innings to top the 200-inning plateau for the fifth time in his career.

RHP James Shields took a no-decision in his final start of the regular season for the Royals on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Shields allowed three runs in six innings and struck out four in the Royals’ 6-3 win to start a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. “He wasn’t exceptionally sharp tonight, but what he does, is he competes his tail off and he limits damage,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He controls damage. For him to get through six innings like he did was phenomenal. He kept us in the ballgame and did exactly what we needed him to do, so we could put some runs on the board and win the game.”

1B Eric Hosmer drove in two of the Royals’ six runs in a 6-3 win Thursday night to start a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Hosmer went 3-for-5 and drove in runs in the first with a two-out single and the sixth with a leadoff homer that tied it 3-3. The Royals’ magic number to clinch a postseason berth is now down to one game and Hosmer has a seven-game hitting streak.

CF Lorenzo Cain tied his career high with four hits for the Royals in a 6-3 win Thursday night at the Chicago White Sox, which is the fifth time he’s recorded that many hits in a game this season and is tied for most in the major leagues. Cain, who went 4-for-5 and scored two runs, is hitting .448 during the streak.