LHP Danny Duffy (9-11, 2.32 ERA) will look to build on his latest outing when he takes the mound for the Royals on Saturday night at the Chicago White Sox. Duffy held the Cleveland Indians scoreless through six innings in the most recent start and scattered six hits to earn the win. Duffy has three career starts against the White Sox and is 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA, allowing just two earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. He’s also beaten Chicago once this season at U.S. Cellular Field, striking out a career-high nine through seven-plus innings June 14 in a 9-1 Royals victory.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie did what he usually does to the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. He blanked them for seven innings, allowing just four hits, and earned the win in the Royals’ 3-1 victory -- which clinched a playoff spot for them for the first time since 1985. Guthrie came into the game with a 1.77 ERA against the White Sox in U.S. Cellular Field as a Royals pitcher and bettered those numbers.

1B Eric Hosmer had a seven-game hitting streak come to an end Friday night in the Royals’ 3-1 win at the Chicago White Sox. Hosmer went 0-for-3 and struck out twice, but he was leading the postgame celebrations in the locker room after the Royals clinched their first playoff appearance since 1985.

CF Lorenzo Cain extended his hitting streak to eight games in his first trip to the plate Friday night in the Royals’ 3-1 win at the Chicago White Sox. He singled and scored in the Royals’ three-run first inning, which paved the way to Kansas City clinching its first trip to the postseason since 1985.