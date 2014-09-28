LHP Danny Duffy struggled in his start Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox, taking the loss in the Royals’ 5-4 defeat. Duffy, who came into the game with a 2-0 record and 1.23 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox, lasted two-plus innings and allowed four runs on five hits -- including a two-run homer by DH Jose Abreu in the first inning.

RF Nori Aoki extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single Saturday night in the Royals’ 5-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Aoki is hitting .483 in 60 at-bats against the White Sox this season.

RHP Yordano Ventura (14-10, 3.07 ERA) will pitch Sunday in the season finale at Chicago. Ventura has earned wins in five of his past six starts, including his most recent outing Sept. 23 at the Cleveland Indians. Ventura has the second-most wins among major league rookie pitchers, behind only Matt Shoemaker’s 16 for the Los Angeles Angels.

SS Alcides Escobar has an eight-game hitting streak after going 1-for-4 and scoring in the Royals’ 5-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Escobar is hitting .405 during the streak.

CF Lorenzo Cain extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games Saturday night with an RBI single in the Royals’ 5-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Cain is hitting .405 during the streak, which also matches his career-high mark.