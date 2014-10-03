RHP Greg Holland arrived for Game 1 of the AL Division Series just before the start of the game. He was in North Carolina to be with his wife for the birth of their son Wednesday night. Holland wound up pitching a perfect 11th inning, striking out two, to record the save in Kansas City’s 3-2 win over the Angels.

RHP Kelvin Herrera was forced to leave Thursday’s Game 1 of the AL Division Series after pitching to one batter in the seventh inning. Herrera was initially diagnosed with right forearm tightness. He will be evaluated Friday.

RF Nori Aoki made two big catches in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Angels, saving potentially three runs. In the sixth, the Angels had two on with two outs when Howie Kendrick hit a drive to the wall in right-center. Aoki and CF Lorenzo Cain converged and leaped, but it was Aoki who came down with the ball. In the seventh, the Angels had a runner at third with two outs when C.J. Cron drove a ball to the fence in right, and Aoki made a sliding catch on the track to save another run. “His plays were huge,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “They were great plays, saved the game for us.”

RHP Yordano Ventura will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series on Friday against the Angels. Ventura last pitched Tuesday in the wild-card game against the A‘s, and he gave up a three-run homer to Oakland’s Brandon Moss in a relief role. “I learned that things can happen very quickly, and that I got myself into trouble in that situation,” Ventura said through a translator. “Even though I don’t treat it as a different game, it is a different game. I understood immediately falling behind in the count is not going to be a good thing.” The rookie pitched once against the Angels, giving up two runs in four innings before a rain delay ended his outing. He is 8-3 with a 3.18 ERA on the road but has never pitched in Angel Stadium.

LHP Jason Vargas gave up only three hits in six innings Thursday in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Angels, but two of the hits were solo home runs. Vargas was replaced to start the seventh even though he had made only 80 pitches.

3B Mike Moustakas hit a leadoff home run in the top of the 11th inning to lift the Royals to a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Moustakas, though, was just trying to get on base, in order to let the Royals’ running game take over. “We had Jarrod Dyson on the bench, ready to go (pinch-run), ready to steal second,” he said. “So I was trying to do anything in my power to make it over to first base and let ‘Rod come in and do what he does.”