RHP Yordano Ventura will start Game 2 for the Royals, who will look to take a two-game lead in the ALCS against the Orioles before heading back to Kansas City. He will become the first Royals rookie to start two games in the postseason. He limited the Angels to just one run on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts over seven innings in Game 2 of the ALDS. During the regular season, Yordano was 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA against Baltimore. However, he knows that means little this time of year. “I don’t remember too much, but I‘m just happy to be back here, especially in the playoffs and try and focus on my pitches and executing those,” he said.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, who is 21-years-179-days-old, became the youngest pitcher to appear in an ALCS game since Francisco Rodriguez, who was just 20-years-279-days-old when he pitched game five of the ALCS for the Angels in 2002. However, Finnegan is the youngest left-hander to appear in an ALCS game.

LF Alex Gordon hit a go-ahead homer off Orioles RHP Darren O‘Day in the 10th inning to give the Royal the 6-5 victory in Game 1 of the American League Championship series against the Royals. Gordon finished the game going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Gordon, who also has three Gold Gloves, made a diving stop to rob Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce of extra bases in the third. “All these games are big,” Gordon said. “And there’s a lot of emotions in it. Our team is just having fun.”

RHP James Shields made it through five innings despite struggling at times. He gave up four runs on 10 hits and needed 90 pitches to get through five but left with a 5-4 lead. He escaped a two-out bases loaded jam in the second and another in the fifth but didn’t have his best stuff in this game.

SS Alcides Escobar got his first postseason homer and gave the Royals an early lead with a solo shot in the third inning of Chris Tillman. It was also only the second postseason home run by a Royals shortstop since Freddie Patek’s home run in Game 2 of the 1978 ALCS against the Yankees.