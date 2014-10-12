RHP Yordano Ventura left after pitching 5 2/3 innings with tightness in his right shoulder. The Royals said he’s day-to-day. Ventura gave up four runs on five hits in Game 2, struggling with his control at times. He walked three in the second inning and often fell behind on hitters but bounced back enough to escape serious damage. “He’s fine,” manager Ned Yost said. “He developed a little shoulder stiffness right there, started to get a little bit tight, and we got him out of the game. I don’t anticipate him missing this next start.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, the former Oriole, was tabbed by manager Ned Yost to start in Game 3 on Monday in Kansas City. Guthrie has yet to make an appearance in this year’s playoffs.

3B Mike Moustakas continued his postseason power surge in Game 2. He hit a solo homer off Orioles RHP Bud Norris in the fourth inning, his second in this series and fourth overall in the playoffs this year. That sets a franchise record for home runs in one postseason. “I‘m just seeing the ball good,” he said. “I‘m just trying to get good pitches to hit and not miss them. Fortunately, I was able to get a good pitch up in the zone today and I didn’t miss it.”

SS Alcides Escobar got the tiebreaking double in the ninth inning of Game 2 Saturday as the Royals scored a 6-4 victory over the Orioles for a 2-0 lead in the ALCS. Escobar lined an outside pitch from LHP Zach Britton down the right-field line to score pinch-runner Terrance Gore with the tiebreaking run for a 5-4 lead.

1B Eric Hosmer came up with some key hits for the Royals in Game 2. He drove in two runs with a bloop single in the first inning and singled again in the third. That helped Kansas City push across another run in that inning. Overall, Hosmer went 2-for-4 with those two RBIs.

CF/RF Lorenzo Cain tormented the Orioles for a second straight game. He finished 4-for-5, scored two runs with a stolen base and now has a .750 batting average through the first two games of the series. In addition, Cain made a great long running catch on SS J.J. Hardy’s liner to right-center to start the sixth inning and, when playing right field in the seventh, added another running catch. This one again from Hardy and it came with the bases loaded and saved at least two runs. “Just trying to get a good read like I’ve been doing all year,” Cain said. “Just (want to) be a play-maker for my pitchers because they’ve been doing an outstanding job all year.”