FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
October 15, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Greg Holland has been lights out in postseason play. He has four saves and a 1.50 ERA, striking out nine and allowing three hits in six innings.

RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura, who left in the sixth inning of Game 2 Saturday with a stiff shoulder, is OK to start again if the series is extended. “I said, ‘how you feeling today?'” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He said, ‘Ned Yo, I‘m feeling great.’ A lot of guys will call you Skip, but ever since I’ve known him, he’s called me Ned Yo.”

DH Billy Butler loves to face Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen, the Orioles’ probable starter Tuesday. Butler is 8-for-18 (.444) with two home runs off Chen.

3B Mike Moustakas has four postseason home runs, tying him with 1B Willie Aikens (1980) for most home runs by a Royal in a single postseason.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.