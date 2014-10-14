RHP Greg Holland has been lights out in postseason play. He has four saves and a 1.50 ERA, striking out nine and allowing three hits in six innings.

RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura, who left in the sixth inning of Game 2 Saturday with a stiff shoulder, is OK to start again if the series is extended. “I said, ‘how you feeling today?'” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He said, ‘Ned Yo, I‘m feeling great.’ A lot of guys will call you Skip, but ever since I’ve known him, he’s called me Ned Yo.”

DH Billy Butler loves to face Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen, the Orioles’ probable starter Tuesday. Butler is 8-for-18 (.444) with two home runs off Chen.

3B Mike Moustakas has four postseason home runs, tying him with 1B Willie Aikens (1980) for most home runs by a Royal in a single postseason.