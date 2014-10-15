RHP Greg Holland, who logged 46 saves during the regular season, picked up his fifth in the playoffs with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He broke the club record for saves in a single postseason. The late Dan Quisenberry held the record with three playoff saves in 1980 and 1985.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who was pulled from Game 2 on Saturday at Baltimore with a stiff shoulder, should make his next start on schedule, manager Ned Yost said. That would be Friday in Game 6 at Baltimore if the ALCS is extended that far.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie made his first playoff appearance at age 35 years, 189 days, the oldest pitcher in Royals history to make a playoff start. He threw five innings of one-run ball in a no-decision, exiting after 94 pitches. “I got off to a good start, which was nice,” Guthrie said. “First playoff pitches, and I was able to go out and throw a strike and have a quick inning. Made some mistakes in the second they hurt me with those.” Guthrie threw 10 pitches in the first inning, nine for strikes.

DH Billy Butler’s sacrifice fly scored PR Jarrod Dyson with the go-ahead run. “It’s the bottom of the sixth and I know (RHP Kelvin) Herrera is coming in,” Butler said. “I‘m just doing anything I can do to get the job done. We know we’re set up there with our seventh, eighth and ninth guys with Kelvin, Wade (Davis) and Holly (Greg Holland). They’ve been lights out all year, and they were again tonight.”

LHP Jason Vargas will start the fourth game of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday against the Orioles. He has not worked since Oct. 2 in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Angels, when he allowed two runs on three hits, two of them home runs, in six innings during a no-decision. Will Vargas be rested or rusty for the Orioles? “I don’t know,” Vargas said. “I guess we’ll find out tomorrow. But, yeah, I feel fine. Definitely rested. Had some bullpen sessions and everything feels fine. I’ve never had this much rest, so I couldn’t give you a good guideline on what I’ll be looking for.”

CF Lorenzo Cain stroked two more singles and scored a run. He is 8-for-12 (.667) with five runs in the AL Championship Series.