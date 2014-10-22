LHP Danny Duffy, who had not pitched since Oct. 2, replaced RHP James Shields in the fourth and walked two batters in the inning, including one with the bases loaded. Duffy gave up two runs on one hit and three walks in three-plus innings while striking out three.

INF Christian Colon was removed from the Royals’ World Series roster, with the team adding INF Jayson Nix in his place. Colon hit an RBI single and stole a base in the AL wild-card game against the A‘s, and he appeared once as a defensive replacement in the AL Championship Series against the Orioles.

C Salvador Perez entered the World Series hitting just .118 in postseason play, but he homered in the seventh for the lone Kansas City run in Game 1. “We lose,” Perez said. “We’re not trying for good personal things. We are just trying to win the game. If I go 0-for-4 the next five games and we win the World Series, I’ll take that for the team. Good for the homer, but that means nothing tonight. We lose.”

RHP Yordano Ventura starts Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday for the Royals against the Giants. After a three-start trial in September 2013, Ventura became a fixture in the Royals’ rotation this year, going 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA. In the postseason, Ventura threw seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against the Angels in the American League Division Series, and he gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles in the AL Championship Series. He also was touched for two runs in one-third of an inning in a relief appearance during Kansas City’s AL wild-card win over the A‘s.

INF Jayson Nix was added to the Royals’ 25-man World Series roster in place of INF Christian Colon. Manager Ned Yost said Nix was activated because of his defense and his ability to play third base. Nix went 0-for-8 and struck out six times in eight at-bats after the Royals claimed him off waivers from the Pirates. He struck out in his lone postseason at-bat this year, in the AL wild-card game against the A‘s.

RHP James Shields, who has struggled in the playoffs, didn’t get an out in the fourth inning during the Royals’ 7-1 loss to the Giants in the World Series opener. He has a 7.50 postseason ERA, having given up 28 hits and 15 earned runs in 18 innings. Manager Ned Yost, however, said Shields would start Game 5 if the World Series goes that far. “I’ve seen guys struggle two and three and four times and all of a sudden come out and throw a fantastic game,” Yost said. “Jason Vargas has done it. He struggled his four starts before his playoff starts, and he’s pitched great in the playoffs.”

3B Mike Moustakas doubled in the third inning Tuesday for one of the three Royals hits. “I can speak for everybody in this clubhouse: We’re not worried about it,” Moustakas said after the 7-1 loss. “We’re going to go out tomorrow and play the same game for whatever got us here. We’re not concerned about it. We’re not happy about it. We’ve got another game tomorrow.”