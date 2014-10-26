LHP Brandon Finnegan was so bad Saturday night that Royals manager Ned Yost was able to rest his top three relievers -- RHP Kelvin Herrera, RHP Wade Davis and RHP Greg Holland. It wasn’t exactly the way Yost had hoped it would happen. Finnegan took over in the sixth inning of a tie game, with the hope of easing the burden on his bullpen mates by taking the Royals at least two innings closer to the end. Instead, he allowed the Giants to take an 8-4 lead with four runs and four hits in one inning.

LHP Jason Vargas allowed seven base runners in his first three innings Saturday night in Game 4 of the World Series. Only two came around to score. But when Giants 2B Joe Panik led off the fifth inning with a double, Royals manager Ned York figured eight was enough and removed Vargas from the game. That’s usually a good thing given the strength of the Kansas City bullpen. But it wasn’t on this night, when the Giants rallied for an 11-4 win. Vargas not only was ineffective on the mound but also at the plate. He made the first and last outs of the Royals’ four-run third inning, striking out on a full count with the bases loaded with a chance to bust the game wide open at inning’s end.

RHP James Shields gets the call in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, and despite not having much postseason success yet this month, he’ll be right where he wants to be. On the road. Shields led all American Leaguers with 10 road wins in 2014. In fact, he’s 20-9 on the road with a 2.65 ERA in the past two seasons. Shields lost Game 1 of the World Series at home to the Giants but did shut them out in Kansas City during the regular season.

SS Alcides Escobar extended his postseason hitting streak to nine games with a single that ignited a four-run Royals uprising in the third inning Saturday night. The nine-game streak is tied for the second longest in Royals postseason history and two shy of CF Amos Otis’ record of 11. Escobar has 16 hits this postseason, just four fewer than OF Willie Wilson’s franchise record.

1B Eric Hosmer went 3-for-4 in Saturday’s loss to the Giants in Game 4 of the World Series. The three hits gave him 17 this postseason. He needs three more in the Series to equal OF Willie Wilson’s franchise record. Royals C Salvador Perez also had three hits in the loss. The Royals hadn’t had a three-hit game in the World Series since 3B George Brett accomplished the feat in Game 7 of the 1985 Series.