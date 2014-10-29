RHP Kyle Zimmer, the Royals’ 2012 first-round pick and a top prospect, underwent right shoulder surgery Tuesday. His status for 2015 is uncertain after damaged tissue was removed from his labrum and rotator cuff. Zimmer, 23, was limited to six appearances in the low minors this year due to a torn right latissimus dorsi muscle.

RHP Yordano Ventura became the second rookie to throw at least seven shutout innings in a World Series start since 1948. The other was Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner in 2010. “Unbelievable,” Royals LHP Tim Collins said of Ventura’s performance. “The biggest stage and he threw seven shutout innings. It’s hard to believe he is only 23. He went out there with his best stuff and just dominated.” In his seven-inning outing, Ventura gave up three hits and five walks, and he struck out four.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who won Game 3 of the World Series, will get the start in Game 7 on Wednesday. Guthrie allowed two runs on four hits and no walks in five innings Friday. In the only other postseason start of his career, he gave up one run in five innings during a no-decision against the Orioles in the AL Championship Series.

DH Billy Butler, who did not start in the three games at San Francisco, contributed a run-producing double in the Royals’ seven-run second inning in Game 6 at Kansas City. “Tomorrow is a completely different game,” Butler said. “Obviously, the offense has a lot of confidence going into tomorrow. I don’t expect it to have ... any type of (affect) tomorrow, what happened tonight. I think it will be a completely clean slate. Like we could have let the two games in San Francisco carry over to here, but it didn‘t.”

3B Mike Moustakas homered in the seventh inning for the final Kansas City run. It was his fifth home run this postseason, a single-season club record. 1B Willie Aikens hit four in the 1980 playoffs. “It’s a good feeling, but I’d trade it for a ring,” Moustakas said. “Everyone in this clubhouse is stoked (for Game 7). It’s what you wait for your entire life. We come out and play the game hard every night, and whatever happens, happens.”

1B Eric Hosmer contributed two hits and drove in two runs with a second-inning double in the Royals’ win in Game 6 of the World Series. “We were living and dying with every pitch,” Hosmer said of Kansas City’s seven-run second inning. “You just try to get as many (runs) as you can there.” Hosmer is eager to see how loud and wild the crowd will be for Game 7 on Wednesday.

OF Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3, walked twice and drove in three runs in the 10-0 rout of the Giants. “We’ll take any win,” Cain said. “Close, blowout, any win. Guys stepped up, and we definitely needed everyone in our lineup. We needed to swing the bats and have a good outing from our starter. We need that again. I hope the entire team gets hot.”