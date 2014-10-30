RHP Kelvin Herrera threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing three hits. That is the most innings he pitched in a game since Aug. 3, 2013, when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Mets. He became the first Royals reliever to strikeout four in a World Series game.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who beat the Giants in Game 3, failed to make it through four innings in Game 7. He yielded four hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss. “Guthrie had a -- I wouldn’t even call it a rough second. They scored two,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “And then come out and boom, boom, boom in the third (actually fourth).”

LF Alex Gordon singled with two out in the ninth, but then Giants CF Gregor Blanco kicked the ball to the wall, allowing Gordon to motor to third on the error. “I just put my head down and ran,” Gordon said. “I kind of stumbled around second base. I was trying to run as fast as I could. (Third base coach Mike Jirschele) made a good stop in stopping me at third.” The game ended on C Salvador Perez’s foul popup to 3B Pablo Sandoval. “We have all the confidence in Salvy to get that big hit, but sometimes when you’re facing a guy like (Madison) Bumgarner, it’s pretty tough to do,” Gordon said.

RHP Wade Davis worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. In postseason play, Davis had a 0.63 ERA, giving up one earned run in 14 1/3 innings with two walks and 20 strikeout in 12 games.

CF Lorenzo Cain, who went 1-for-4, hit .308 in the World Series after being selected the AL Championship Series MVP. “Leading up to this, there was a lot of excitement in the playoffs,” Cain said. “It was a lot of fun, but at the end of the day, we wanted to win it all. We don’t want second; first is the ultimate goal.”