FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 30, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kelvin Herrera threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing three hits. That is the most innings he pitched in a game since Aug. 3, 2013, when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Mets. He became the first Royals reliever to strikeout four in a World Series game.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who beat the Giants in Game 3, failed to make it through four innings in Game 7. He yielded four hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss. “Guthrie had a -- I wouldn’t even call it a rough second. They scored two,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “And then come out and boom, boom, boom in the third (actually fourth).”

LF Alex Gordon singled with two out in the ninth, but then Giants CF Gregor Blanco kicked the ball to the wall, allowing Gordon to motor to third on the error. “I just put my head down and ran,” Gordon said. “I kind of stumbled around second base. I was trying to run as fast as I could. (Third base coach Mike Jirschele) made a good stop in stopping me at third.” The game ended on C Salvador Perez’s foul popup to 3B Pablo Sandoval. “We have all the confidence in Salvy to get that big hit, but sometimes when you’re facing a guy like (Madison) Bumgarner, it’s pretty tough to do,” Gordon said.

RHP Wade Davis worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. In postseason play, Davis had a 0.63 ERA, giving up one earned run in 14 1/3 innings with two walks and 20 strikeout in 12 games.

CF Lorenzo Cain, who went 1-for-4, hit .308 in the World Series after being selected the AL Championship Series MVP. “Leading up to this, there was a lot of excitement in the playoffs,” Cain said. “It was a lot of fun, but at the end of the day, we wanted to win it all. We don’t want second; first is the ultimate goal.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.