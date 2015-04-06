LHP Tim Collins (March 2015 Tommy John surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He was hurt March 4 in the exhibition opener after feeling some discomfort in the elbow. An MRI detected ligament damage, and he had season-ending reconstructive elbow surgery March 11. Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery in Florida.

RHP Yordano Ventura agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $23 million, according to reports Saturday. The deal is guaranteed and will include two option years, which could keep him under team control through the 2021 season, according to CBSSports.com. The extension would cover all of Ventura’s arbitration years and his first two seasons of free agency. The hard-throwing Ventura started 30 games last year and posted a 14-10 record with a 3.20 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 183 innings in his rookie season.

RHP Luke Hochevar (March 2014 Tommy John surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will begin the season rehabbing in the minors but should be ready to return by early May, if not before.