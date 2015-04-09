LHP Danny Duffy made it only through just five-plus innings before being pulled after only 81 pitches. After giving up two hits on two pitches in the sixth, manager Ned Yost went to his bullpen. Duffy was charged with five runs on eight hits. “I‘m upset with two pitches,” Duffy said. One was a high changeup to C Tyler Flowers, who hit a three-run homer in the second.

RHP Greg Holland worked a spotless ninth for his first save, after saving 46 games last season, plus seven more during the postseason. Manager Ned Yost said if he has a lead or tie going into the sixth, he has confidence in his bullpen.

C Salvador Perez is not known for his speed, but in the fifth inning, he stole second on a delayed steal. It was Perez’s second career steal. Both are against the White Sox.

RHP Edinson Volquez makes his Royals’ debut Thursday after going 13-7 with a 3.04 ERA last season with the Pirates. He signed a two-year contract with the Royals in December as a free agent. Volquez has pitched only once at Kauffman Stadium and that was on Sept. 4, 2005 as a rookie with the Rangers.