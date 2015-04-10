OF Jarrod Dyson, who has been the Royals’ fourth outfielder the past three seasons, was not in the lineup Thursday with LF Alex Gordon given the day off. Dyson, a left-handed hitter, has a career .528 OPS against left-handed pitchers, thus the reason right-handed-hitting OF Paulo Orlando started Thursday against White Sox LHP John Danks.

OF Paulo Orlando, 29, started in left field, making his major league debut. Orlando became the third player born in Brazil to play in the majors. The others are Indians C Yan Gomes and former White Sox RHP Andre Rienzo. Orlando walked in his first plate appearance and tripled in the fifth inning for his first hit. “That’s what speed do,” Orlando said, borrowing a line from teammate Jarrod Dyson.

RHP Edinson Volquez made his Royals debut Thursday and restricted the Chicago White Sox to four hits and one run while striking out five and walking one over eight innings. He earned the win as Kansas City beat Chicago 4-1 to complete a three-game, season-opening sweep. The Royals’ defense came to Volquez’s aid, making several outstanding plays, including two spectacular catches by center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

LF Alex Gordon, who had right wrist surgery in late December, did not play Thursday, a day game after a night game. Manager Ned Yost acknowledged he is being extra cautious in providing extra rest until Gordon regains strength in the wrist, getting it to 100 percent. “I don’t anticipate it will take a month,” Yost said. “You just don’t want to dig a hole for him that’s going to take three or four days to dig out.”

RHP Luke Hochevar threw one scoreless inning Thursday in his first game on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. Hochevar missed last season after having reconstructive elbow surgery in March 2014. He could be back with the Royals by early May.

LHP Jason Vargas draws the assignment for the first road game, Friday at Anaheim. Vargas, who pitched for the Angels in 2013, hates to face OF Mike Trout, who is 6-for-16 with a double, home run and two walks off him. Vargas has never struck out Trout.

SS Alcides Escobar doubled and scored in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, dating to Sept. 20. He is hitting .442 during the streak. Escobar, who is batting leadoff, went 6-for-12 with a walk, sacrifice bunt, two doubles and five runs in the three-game sweep of the White Sox.