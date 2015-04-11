RHP Yordano Ventura is expected to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Angels. Ventura left the game early in his last start Monday because of a cramp in his right thumb.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will start Saturday’s game against the Angels, his first start in a non-spring training game since Game 7 of the World Series last year against the Giants. Guthrie is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) vs. the Angels.

LHP Jason Vargas gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings against the Angels Friday, earning the victory in his first start of the season. Vargas, who gave up seven home runs in five spring training appearances, gave up a home run to David Freese on Friday, but little else. “I felt good,” Vargas said. “We made some great defensive plays and were able to limit their opportunities and really just kept the momentum in our favor.”

SS Alcides Escobar singled in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games. Escobar finished the regular season last year with hits in nine straight games, and has started this season with at least one hit in all four of Kansas City’s four games.

CF Lorenzo Cain was in the starting lineup Friday against the Angels despite bumps and bruises suffered in the season-opening series against the White Sox. Cain slammed into the wall at Kauffman Stadium twice making catches in Thursday’s game, and also was hit by a pitch twice during the series. Friday against the Angels, Cain went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs.