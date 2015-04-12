INF Matt Duffy made his first major-league start on Saturday at first base. Duffy forced his way onto the roster after a sensational spring, in which he was named the Giants’ top spring player. He made his first opening-day roster in his third season.

RHP Yordano Ventura will start Sunday’s game against the Angels. He is coming off an opening day victory in which he allowed one run, four hits and one walk in six-plus innings. Ventura lost his only other regular-season start against the Angels, giving up two runs and seven hits in four innings last June 28.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie gave up four runs, six hits and one walk in seven innings on Saturday against the Angels, enough for a victory in his first start of the season. Guthrie finished strong, retiring the final seven batters he faced.

DH Kendrys Morales went 3 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Angels and is now hitting .400 (8 for 20) this season. Morales is showing signs of hitting like he did before severely breaking an ankle in May 2010 while playing for the Angels. He struggled last season playing for both Seattle and Minnesota, but the Royals gave him a two-year, $17 million contract with an option for a third year. “It’s big for us,” Royals catcher Salvado Perez said of adding Morales. “His personality in the clubhouse, in the dugout during the game, it’s energy for us. When you see a veteran guy like him, you want to follow him, you know? The young guys really want to follow him and be like him. There’s a lot he can do for everybody in here.”

RHP Wade Davis has scoreless relief appearances in four of the Royals’ first five games. Davis allowed just one hit and one walk in four innings, striking out five. Opposing batters are hitting .077 (1 for 13) against him. He also has one victory and one save.