April 13, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy hopes to rebound from a rough outing when he faces the Minnesota Twins. Duffy did not receive a decision Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox after allowing five runs and eight hits, including a home run, while striking out five in five innings of his first start. Last year, Duffy went 9-12 with a 2.53 earned-run average in 31 appearances, 25 of them starts.

LF Paulo Orlando became the third Brazilian -- and the first non-pitcher -- to play in the major leagues when he made his debut Thursday for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox. He hit a triple that day, then added two more triples in Sunday’s 9-2 rout of the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Yordano Ventura retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced Sunday to earn his second victory of the year in a 9-2 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Ventura allowed just a home run to 1B Albert Pujols and a walk to CF Mike Trout in his first four innings. The 23-year-old Dominican finished with seven strikeouts and two walks, and permitted four hits and two runs, before leaving with two out in the sixth inning because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. Angels LF Matt Joyce hit a ground ball off Ventura’s right leg, leading to his removal.

RF Alex Rios went 3-for-5, drove in two runs with a double and scored a third Sunday. Rios, 34, signed with the Royals as a free agent during the offseason after the Texas Rangers declined to pick up the $14 million option on his contract. The veteran spent most of the second half of last year fighting a sprained ankle and an infected right thumb, which kept him out of the lineup for the final month of the season. Rios is now hitting .360 (9-for-25) with a double, a home run and seven RBIs.

SS Alcides Escobar drove in three runs and extended his hitting streak to 15 games, which includes the final nine from last season. Escobar went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly in the Royals’ 9-2 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Venezuelan shortstop is batting .311 as a leadoff hitter and .375 overall.

