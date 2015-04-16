FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 16, 2015

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Alex Rios was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a broken bone in his left hand. He is expected to miss 3-6 weeks. Rios was hitting .321 with a homer and eight RBIs through the first seven games of the season after signing a one-year, $11 million deal with Kansas City during the winter.

OF Terrance Gore was recalled from Triple-A Northwest Arkansas to fill OF Alex Rios’ spot on the roster. Gore had no hits last season, but stole eight bases between the regular and postseason.

RHP Edinson Volquez took his first loss as a Royal Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings of work. In two starts, Volquez is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA with 12 strikeouts and just two walks.

SS Alcides Escobar had three hits and has now hit safely in all eight games this season. Dating back to last year, Escobar is riding a career-best 17-game hitting streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
