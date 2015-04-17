FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jason Vargas took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and a walk over three innings. “I thought early, he was throwing the ball okay,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “I didn’t think he was exceptionally sharp, but he was executing his pitches and they just started getting on him in the fourth.”

3B Mike Moustakas went 2-for-5 and scored two runs, extending his hitting streak to six games. Moustakas went 6-for-13 in the series, scoring four runs. Thursday was his 13th career multi-hit game at Target Field (20 games).

SS Alcides Escobar went 0-for-5, ending a career-long 17-game hit streak dating back to last season. The streak was the longest by a Kansas City player since Salvador Perez’s 17-game in August and September of 2012.

CF Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 with a walk, a single, a double and a home run, knocking in three runners and scoring three runs. Cain went 5-for-11 in the series with a pair of doubles, four runs scored and four RBIs. He has hit safely in all nine games this season.

