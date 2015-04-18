OF Reymond Fuentes was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 8-for-18, .444, with a double and six runs scored in six games. The Royals acquired Fuentes on Nov. 20 from the Padres in exchange for minor league pitcher Kyle Bartsch. Fuentes hit .273 in 15 spring training games. “Fuentes can play all three outfield positions,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s really good defensively. He was hitting .444 in Triple-A, so he’s swinging the bat really well.”

RF Paulo Orlando tops the majors with four triples , including his go-ahead triple in the eighth inning Friday against the A‘s. He has all four of the Royals’ three-baggers this season. Entering the day, only four major league clubs had more than four triples.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who will start Saturday against the A‘s, has won his first two starts, but left both early with cramps. In the season opener, he exited after 81 pitches with a right thumb cramp. On Sunday at Angel Stadium, he left after 5 2/3 innings with a left leg cramp.

LHP Brian Flynn is out three to five months with a torn lat muscle, but surgery is not required. Flynn, who was acquired in an offseason trade from the Marlins for RHP Aaron Crow, was impressive in spring training, striking out 14 and walking one in 15 innings, but opened the season with Triple-A Omaha.

OF Terrance Gore was optioned to Triple-A to make roster space for OF Reymond Fuentes. Gore was with the club for only two games in Minnesota and did not play. Gore was brought up for his blazing speed. “We haven’t used a pinch runner all year,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “So we needed more versatility out of that (roster) spot.”