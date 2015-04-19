INF Orlando Calixte was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he homered Friday against New Orleans. Calixte, 23, played second, short and third base this season for the Storm Chasers. The Royals needed an extra infielder with the injury to SS Alcides Escobar.

RHP Yohan Pino, 31, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take RHP Greg Holland’s roster spot. Pino threw seven innings Sunday at New Orleans, yielding just one hit and striking out six in a 4-0 victory. He threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while walking none and striking out three after RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura was ejected in the third inning Saturday against the A‘s. “I thought Pino threw the ball great,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He came in the fourth inning and got us through the eighth and gave us a nice chance to preserve the bullpen for tomorrow.”

INF Christian Colon made his first career start at shortstop on Saturday. He played four innings at shortstop last season and 2 2/3 innings Friday at shortstop after Alcides Escobar left with an injury. Colon was drafted as a shortstop by the Royals in 2010 as the fourth overall pick.

RHP Greg Holland was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right pectoral strain, but the Royals are waiting for MRI results. “We have to determine the extent of it and that will determine how long the shutdown will be,” manager Ned Yost said. “Hopefully, not too much longer after the 15 days.” Holland picked up his fourth save in as many chances on Friday, but his velocity was down. “I tried to pitch through it,” Holland said. “The ability to recover each and every day as a reliever is important. For me at this point of the season, it’s smarter for me to go on the DL. I just didn’t feel comfortable. It just didn’t feel good and didn’t get any better after I was done throwing. I‘m pretty optimistic. I feel a lot better today, but I‘m a little sore. But to help this team out, I’ve got to be able to throw every day, multiple days in a row. I‘m in a situation where I can’t do that right now.”

SS Alcides Escobar was not in the Royals’ lineup Saturday for the first time since Sept. 26, 2013, and did not play Friday, snapping his consecutive game streak at 172. He was held out because of sprained left knee and contusion after a hard slide by A’s 3B Brett Lawrie in the seventh inning Friday. Escobar, who had to be helped off the field, doesn’t expect to miss more than a couple of games. “It’s not too bad right now; nothing like a major problem,” Escobar said before the game Saturday. “One or two days and be coming back.” When Escobar saw he was not in the lineup, he told manager Ned Yost that he could play. “I like to play,” Escobar said. “Right now, that’s hard. We’ll see what happens. For me, I can play. I want to play. But I’ve got to be smart in that situation.” He called Lawrie’s slide dirty. “In that situation for me, that’s a dirty slide,” Escobar said. “Like I say before, if he’s got like a double play situation, he’s going to slide hard. He could have slid a little bit more easy, right.”

RHP Wade Davis will be the closer while RHP Greg Holland is on the disabled list, manager Ned Yost said. He said if Davis works two or three days in succession, then RHP Kelvin Herrera could be used in the closer’s role. “We’ve got three guys on this club that can close for any team,” Yost said. “We’ve got enough candidates in house to be able to handle it.”