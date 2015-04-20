OF Reymond Fuentes was recalled from Triple-A Omaha April 17 then optioned back on April 18. He was 8-for-18 (.444) with a double and six runs scored in six games with Omaha this season. The Royals acquired Fuentes on Nov. 20 from the Padres.

OF Paulo Orlando made his third straight start in right field with OF Alex Rios on the disabled list. Manager Ned Yost indicated Orlando would be in right most games, but did not name him the everyday right fielder. “I like what he’s doing,” Yost said. “He’s made a lot of nice plays in right field. He’s handled that position well, and he’s swinging the bat well. He can play all three positions well. It’s a good spot for him.” Orlando drew a walk to lead off the eighth and scored the tying run on CF Lorenzo Cain’s double.

C Salvador Perez, who started the first 11 games and caught all but one inning, was not in the lineup Sunday, an afternoon game after a night game. Perez went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Saturday. Erik Kratz made his first start since Aug. 31 behind the plate. Perez, however, did strike out as a pinch hitter in the seventh and caught the final two innings.

2B Omar Infante doubled in the fifth, which extended his hitting streak to nine games, but exited with a left groin strain. He will be evaluated again Monday. Manager Ned Yost, however, said he expects Infante to be out at least a few days, which would likely elicit a roster move to add another infielder.

LF Alex Gordon, who had wrist surgery in late December, was not in the lineup Sunday. Manager Ned Yost has been giving Gordon rest in day games after night games as he continues to get more strength and flexibility in the wrist. “He’s still feeling it, but he’s feeling better,” Yost said. “We’re going to stay on this plan (taking day games off) through April. It’s been kind of coincidental, but so far every day game after a night game we’ve faced some tough left-handed pitching and that makes it easier to do it. This recovery time is helping him. He’s getting stronger and stronger as we go. He’s been a slow starter anyway. He’s feeling better and swinging better.”

SS Alcides Escobar, who had his 172 consecutive game streak snapped Saturday, did not play again Sunday because of a sprained and bruised left knee. “He’s still a little sore,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s available if we need him but we want him to get the time off because we’ve got another long run coming up where we’re going to need him.” Escobar was ejected in the eighth inning after yelling from the dugout.