RHP Greg Holland’s MRI revealed a Grade 1 plus right pectoral strain. “It was pretty good news,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It wasn’t a major strain, so hopefully that’s going to rectify itself here in quick fashion. The good thing about Greg Holland is he’s a quick healer.” Holland, who has four saves in as many opportunities, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, and he could be back in early May.

2B Omar Infante was not in the lineup Monday because of a left groin strain, but the Royals are optimistic he will not miss much time. Infante left with the injury in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Oakland A‘s. Infante said a MRI came back clean, showing no tears in the groin area. He is expected to miss only three or four days, thus avoiding the disabled list. The 33-year-old veteran did no baseball activities Monday, but he could take batting practice Tuesday.

RHP Luke Hochevar, making a rehab appearance, threw 38 pitches in 1 2/3 innings Sunday for Triple-A Omaha against New Orleans. He allowed one run on two hits, including a home run, while walking one and striking out none. Hochevar is working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014 and missing last season.

LHP Jason Vargas, who starts the middle game of the Minnesota series Tuesday, has had problems with Twins 1B Joe Mauer, who is hitting .400 (12-for-30) off him with two walks and eight RBIs. Twins RF Torii Hunter also has fared well against Vargas, hitting .333 (15-for-45) with six doubles and four walks.

SS Alcides Escobar returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous two games with a sprained left knee and a contusion after an aggressive slide Friday by A’s 3B Brett Lawrie. Escobar played in 172 consecutive games before the injury. He said he returned sooner than he anticipated, as he believed his leg was broken when he had to be helped off the field by the trainers. “He’s a guy for the last two or three years has played with numerous body parts that have been sore and has done so very well,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Escobar doubled and scored a run in the third, but he seemed to be favoring his injured knee as he ran the bases.

CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the lineup for a rest Monday after starting the first 12 games. Cain is hitting .413 with two homers, 12 RBIs and a league-leading .491 on-base percentage.