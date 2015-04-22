RHP Greg Holland, who is on the disabled list with a right pectoral strain is “feeling a little bit better, which is good news,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday. “But we’re still a ways from him coming back. He hasn’t even picked up a baseball since this happened and probably won’t for a couple more days.”

RF Paulo Orlando collected five triples in his first seven games in the majors, the first player in major league history to do that. Orlando did not triple Tuesday, but he singled in the eighth and stole second, walked in the sixth and scored two runs.

RHP Kelvin Herrera is appealing his five-game suspension, which was to begin Wednesday.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts the series finale, has fared well against the Twins. He is 9-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 16 career games. He is 5-2 against the Twins as a Royal.

2B Omar Infante was out of the lineup for the second straight game after suffering a left groin strain Saturday. Manager Ned Yost said Infante hit off the tee and soft toss and took ground balls right at him. He said he could use Infante in an emergency situation, but hopes to give another day or two before returning to the lineup. “Omar is feeling better,” Yost said.

RHP Luke Hochevar, who missed last season after having reconstructive elbow surgery, is rehabbing with Triple-A Omaha. “He’s still going through his progression and his rehab,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.