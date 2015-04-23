INF Christian Colon had two hits, drove in two runs, his second career multi-RBI game, and stole a base in the Tuesday victory. “You just know when he’s in the game, you’re going to get good at-bats, smart at-bats,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s done a great job. It’s great having a guy that can play anywhere in the infield. A guy that you’re confident putting in at shortstop, at third base or second base. He’s a guy that is a heads-up baseball player, a very solid defender, a smart baserunner. He’s not the speediest guy in the world, but he’s smart. He knows how to play the game.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie walked six Twins Wednesday, equaling his career high. He also hit a batter. He gave up three runs in the first, but put up four zeroes before exiting to keep the Royals within striking distance. “I guess that’s a positive, but putting in the three-nothing lead and really never having too many easy innings, so I think that weighs on the hitters. You’re always teetering. It’s a tough position for the team to be in.”

2B Omar Infante has not played since leaving in the fifth inning Sunday with a left groin strain. “He feels pretty good,” manager Ned Yost said. “He can probably play today (Wednesday), but I don’t really want to push him this early.”

RHP Chris Young earned his first career victory in relief Tuesday, throwing two perfect innings against the Twins. “Right now, we’re really cognizant of the fact he needs a little extra time to warm up,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The more he gets down there, the more he will adapt to probably be comfortable a little bit quicker. His stuff is great and we have a lot of trust in him coming out of that bullpen.”