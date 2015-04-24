RHP Yordano Ventura was ejected from his last two starts, and he was forced to leave the start prior to that with cramps in his thumb. Ventura, one of five players tossed Thursday after a brawl with the White Sox, admits that he must work on not allowing his emotions to get the best of him. “I‘m an emotional pitcher, but I have to work on controlling them,” Ventura said through an interpreter. “Moving forward, I want to avoid the results in terms of outings ending the way they have. I have to use the emotion to pitch well, but not to go over the top.” Prior to the brawl, Ventura limited the White Sox to two runs in seven innings.

RHP Ryan Madson continued an impressive stretch, throwing two scoreless innings Thursday night. He has not allowed a run in his last three appearances (four innings). Madson was part of a Royals bullpen that didn’t allow a run in six innings after starter Yordano Ventura was ejected in the seventh inning. Madson pitched the Royals out of a jam in the bottom of the 10th inning when the White Sox stranded a pair of runners. Madson has allowed only one run in five appearances, while the Kansas City bullpen has only allowed three runs in 52 1/3 innings. “The bullpen was fantastic again,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

3B Mike Moustakas led the Royals’ 13-hit attack in a 3-2 win over the White Sox, logging his second three-hit game of the season. Moustakas only had two three-hit performances in 140 games in 2014. Two of his three hits Thursday came after he was hit by a Chris Sale pitch in the fifth inning, which contributed to the tension that set off a bench-clearing brawl in the seventh inning. His first hit of the night resulted in him scoring the game’s first run.

1B Eric Hosmer went 3-for-5 with two doubles, including the game-winner in the Royals’ 3-2, 13-inning victory over the White Sox on Thursday. “We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Hosmer said. “Even if it’s April, these (games) are important no matter what. Especially in the late innings there, extra innings, with them being at home, for our relievers to hold it down for us and give us a chance was huge. It was a big win.”

CF Lorenzo Cain continued his hot streak at the plate before being ejected for the first time in his career. Cain, who was among the five players kicked out following the bench-clearing brawl, singled in his first at-bat before scoring on a Kendrys Morales two-run single. Cain is 9-for-26 (.346) in his last seven games and has been a key cog in the Royals 12-4 start, hitting safely in 14 of the team’s 16 games.